Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 43.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $199.83 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.32 and a 12-month high of $263.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.49 and its 200 day moving average is $188.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.07). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZPN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.80.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

