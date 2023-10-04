Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 340.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 1,111.4% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth $126,000.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontdoor

In other Frontdoor news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $57,065.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

Shares of FTDR opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.73. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $38.97.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.32. Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 187.58%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Frontdoor

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.