Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 68.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 149.8% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 149.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,465,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at $30,861,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,465,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at $30,861,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.70. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $44.02.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 263.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 35.85%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

