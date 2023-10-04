Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 33.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.5% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 3,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $309,090.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $96.74 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.27.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

