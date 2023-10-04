Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, LLC (NYSE:WWE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, LLC (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 93.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Avala Global LP purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $11,890,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 674.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter worth $8,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WWE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.86.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $100.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.76. World Wrestling Entertainment, LLC has a 1 year low of $66.13 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.14.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.54 million. Research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, LLC will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

See Also

