Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 1,600 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kirby by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,616,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $341,285,000 after acquiring an additional 54,667 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,313,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $370,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 923.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $273,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,471 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,415,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $168,322,000 after purchasing an additional 126,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 3.8% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,096,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $146,112,000 after purchasing an additional 77,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,072 shares in the company, valued at $645,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $237,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,390 shares of company stock worth $5,247,844. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kirby Price Performance

Shares of KEX opened at $81.80 on Wednesday. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $60.14 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.18 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kirby

About Kirby

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.