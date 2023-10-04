Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 2,000 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 362,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,543,000 after purchasing an additional 54,319 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 21.8% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 83,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hub Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $77.31 on Wednesday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $104.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Hub Group’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Hub Group Profile

(Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Further Reading

