Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 2,900 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 124.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 479.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth $74,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

NYSE CRS opened at $64.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.95. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $71.19. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 1.73.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $758.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.07 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carpenter Technology news, SVP Brian J. Malloy sold 10,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $619,104.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,079.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian J. Malloy sold 10,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $619,104.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,079.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $49,045.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 229,733 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,333.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,909 shares of company stock valued at $850,313. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Benchmark upped their price target on Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRS

Carpenter Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.