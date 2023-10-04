Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 3,800 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 73.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 20.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PRGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.31 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.88. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $41.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -259.52%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

