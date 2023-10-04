Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,800 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $26.46 and a 52-week high of $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average is $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southwest Airlines to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

