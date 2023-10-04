Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $86.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.18 and a beta of 2.46. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $112.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.41 and a 200 day moving average of $87.40.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $1,000,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,221,143.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $658,078.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,569.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $1,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,221,143.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,857 shares of company stock worth $4,650,818 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Read More

