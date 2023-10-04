Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Neogen from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Insider Transactions at Neogen

In other news, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $33,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,658.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Price Performance

NEOG stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.86 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $24.09.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $241.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.72 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Profile

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Articles

