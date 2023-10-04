Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,288,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $906,604,000 after buying an additional 29,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,086,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,733,000 after buying an additional 66,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,891,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,357,000 after buying an additional 160,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,841,000 after purchasing an additional 57,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $71.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day moving average of $82.26. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $111.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $317.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.58 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CRUS shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

