Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.31 Million Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PBF Energy by 12.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after buying an additional 43,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 56.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 18,652 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average of $42.92. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.84. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $56.38.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $2,758,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,640.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

