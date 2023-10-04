Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 22.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,061 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $63,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,338 shares in the company, valued at $320,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $63,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,338 shares in the company, valued at $320,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 2,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $146,859.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,527.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,526 shares of company stock worth $1,089,900. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progress Software Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $51.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.71 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $175.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.27 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

