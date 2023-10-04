Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Innospec by 7.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Innospec by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Innospec by 20.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Innospec by 11.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Innospec by 8.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $100.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.18. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.13 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.21.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Innospec had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $480.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innospec in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

