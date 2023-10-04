Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $40,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 109.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of VAC opened at $95.26 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $94.95 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.06.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $564,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,567.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 43,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,567.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony E. Terry acquired 1,800 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.55 per share, for a total transaction of $204,390.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,028.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Articles

