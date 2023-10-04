Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.35 Million Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 892.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 17.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 89.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter worth about $113,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDCC shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total value of $30,401.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total value of $30,401.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $209,380.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,032.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,564 shares of company stock valued at $295,246. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Trading Down 0.3 %

IDCC opened at $80.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.20. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $98.69.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. InterDigital had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $101.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.62%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Further Reading

