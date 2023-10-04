Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.35 Million Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth about $946,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Monday, September 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Fox Factory Trading Down 3.1 %

FOXF opened at $94.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.83. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $73.05 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.48.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $400.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.67 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fox Factory

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 9,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $1,040,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 9,129 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,706.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.