Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Post were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Post by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Post by 12.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 982.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 27,139 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Post during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Post by 8.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST stock opened at $84.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.43 and its 200-day moving average is $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.67. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $98.84.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Post had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

