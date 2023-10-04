Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.38 Million Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,553,000 after buying an additional 892,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,679,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $501,181,000 after acquiring an additional 139,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $445,793,000 after acquiring an additional 916,971 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,431,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,395,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,601,000 after buying an additional 151,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE NFG opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.12. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $68.22.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $428.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

About National Fuel Gas

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

