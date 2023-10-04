Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 109.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMED. StockNews.com began coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Globus Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.22.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $80.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $291.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.54 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

