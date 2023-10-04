Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in FormFactor by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 235,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 12,464 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in FormFactor by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 75,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 32,266 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in FormFactor by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 136,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORM opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.29 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average is $31.67. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $37.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). FormFactor had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $155.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FORM. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

