Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRG. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 28,495 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRG. Barclays increased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE KRG opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.18, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.07%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

