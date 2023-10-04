Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 162.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 41,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LYB stock opened at $93.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.44.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Citigroup raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.06.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

