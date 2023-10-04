Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 93,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 19,792 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Verra Mobility by 1.3% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 39,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at $809,000.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $21.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The business had revenue of $204.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

In other Verra Mobility news, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 37,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $723,109.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,120.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

