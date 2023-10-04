Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,062,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,622,000 after acquiring an additional 335,696 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Avnet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,011,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,729,000 after acquiring an additional 77,731 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 15.4% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,642,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,764,000 after acquiring an additional 484,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Avnet by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,635,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,306,000 after acquiring an additional 147,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Avnet in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of AVT opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $51.65.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 14.99%.

Avnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.