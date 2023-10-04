Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,200 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 287.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,867,000 after buying an additional 1,129,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,037,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,486,000 after buying an additional 647,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth $33,999,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 220.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,120,000 after buying an additional 158,768 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,266,000 after buying an additional 89,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CBU shares. Hovde Group upgraded Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Community Bank System from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Community Bank System Price Performance

NYSE CBU opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.51. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $65.93. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $176.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.63 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 22.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Insider Transactions at Community Bank System

In other news, Director Brian R. Ace bought 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.37 per share, with a total value of $99,701.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,466.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Brian R. Ace purchased 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.37 per share, with a total value of $99,701.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,466.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dimitar Karaivanov purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,292.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,410 shares of company stock valued at $192,702 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Community Bank System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.