Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Flowers Foods by 28.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Flowers Foods by 22.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 60.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:FLO opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.34. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FLO. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FLO

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.