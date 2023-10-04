Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NJR. State Street Corp grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,095,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,226,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after purchasing an additional 589,747 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after purchasing an additional 362,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 668.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 297,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $55.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.33.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.13. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $264.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NJR shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

New Jersey Resources Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading

