Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in RXO were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of RXO by 5.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RXO by 1.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Szlosek acquired 11,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $200,453.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,569.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXO opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 171.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. RXO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.87.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $963.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. RXO had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that RXO, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

RXO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of RXO from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of RXO from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RXO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

