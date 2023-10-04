Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 17.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 17,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on POR. Guggenheim raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $50,154.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,962 shares in the company, valued at $841,160.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 1.5 %

POR stock opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.36.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.82 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

