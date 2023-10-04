Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Plexus by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Plexus by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Plexus by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $92.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $83.84 and a twelve month high of $115.36.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 3.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 720 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $74,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,165 shares in the company, valued at $11,861,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 720 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $74,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,165 shares in the company, valued at $11,861,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $582,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,628,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,720 shares of company stock worth $854,160. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Plexus from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.80.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

