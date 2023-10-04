Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.40 Million in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the first quarter worth about $312,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,357,000 after purchasing an additional 81,435 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SDGR. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Schrödinger from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.19. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.22. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.28 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $400,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,763.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

