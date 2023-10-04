Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,200 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FWRD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 137.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Forward Air by 467.8% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Insider Activity at Forward Air

In other Forward Air news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.23 per share, with a total value of $244,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,534.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Schmitt purchased 16,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.70 per share, with a total value of $1,006,335.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,213.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laurie Anne Tucker acquired 4,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.23 per share, for a total transaction of $244,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,573 shares in the company, valued at $953,534.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 23,302 shares of company stock worth $1,471,544. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FWRD

Forward Air Price Performance

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $69.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $60.09 and a 52 week high of $121.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.37). Forward Air had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $402.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.