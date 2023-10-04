Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 3,100 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 368.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 63.9% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 0.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 665,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:THS opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.43. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 0.47.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $843.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.84 million. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Jana Partners Llc bought 87,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,883,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,258,639.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on THS shares. TheStreet downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

