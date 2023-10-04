Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 4,100 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,700 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 80.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,675,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,077 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,365,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 591.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,146,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after acquiring an additional 980,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,502,000 after acquiring an additional 941,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 47.6% during the first quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,385,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,530,000 after acquiring an additional 768,621 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 12,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $259,774.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,681,809 shares in the company, valued at $35,822,531.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 226,338 shares of company stock worth $4,840,326 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:SNV opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.20. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $44.91. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $567.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.82 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 25.05%. On average, analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNV has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

