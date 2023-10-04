Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 9,800 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Coty by 72.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coty by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COTY opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.90. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.76.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Coty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COTY. Barclays decreased their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

In other Coty news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,425,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,390,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

