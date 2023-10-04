Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 35,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APAM. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 117.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of APAM stock opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.24. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on APAM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APAM

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.