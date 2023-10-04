Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WD-40 by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in WD-40 by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after buying an additional 12,554 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDFC. DA Davidson increased their price target on WD-40 from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

WD-40 Price Performance

WDFC stock opened at $199.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.04. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $145.16 and a 1 year high of $234.69.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $141.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 12.18%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

