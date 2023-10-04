Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,007,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,085,000 after buying an additional 1,652,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 328.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,293,000 after buying an additional 9,940,436 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,684,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,370,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,378,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,866,000 after buying an additional 94,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,005,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after buying an additional 2,791,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

BellRing Brands stock opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.82. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.58%. The firm had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRBR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BRBR

BellRing Brands Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.