Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,486,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,938,000 after buying an additional 418,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,837,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,003,000 after buying an additional 322,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,769,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,221,000 after buying an additional 89,742 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,137,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Rayonier by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,819,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,742,000 after purchasing an additional 331,783 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rayonier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Rayonier Price Performance

Rayonier stock opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.82. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Rayonier had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Rayonier’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.27%.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

See Also

