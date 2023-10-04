Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $72.57 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $57.48 and a 52 week high of $97.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.35.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

