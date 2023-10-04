Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,508 shares of company stock worth $326,053 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

HIG opened at $69.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.38 and its 200 day moving average is $71.12. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.43 and a 12-month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

