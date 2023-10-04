Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,600 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,698,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,540 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,744,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,526,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,739,000 after purchasing an additional 300,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,515,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,190,000 after purchasing an additional 177,489 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE:FE opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.21. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 197.47%.

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.