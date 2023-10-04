Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.55.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.5 %

LH stock opened at $200.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.25. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $166.93 and a fifty-two week high of $222.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

