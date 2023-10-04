Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.9% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Avala Global LP purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,605,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.15.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $137.56 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.96.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

