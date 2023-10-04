Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 8,800 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,619,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Exponent by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,743,000 after acquiring an additional 493,847 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Exponent by 77.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 565,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,340,000 after buying an additional 247,075 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 550.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 146,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Exponent by 1,000.8% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 144,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 131,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $84.68 on Wednesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.33 and a 12-month high of $112.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 0.62.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXPO. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

