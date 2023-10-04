Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 100,874.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after buying an additional 74,200,015 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,990,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,131,000 after buying an additional 2,855,894 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after buying an additional 2,200,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Stock Up 2.0 %

AEE stock opened at $72.57 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $69.71 and a one year high of $92.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.03 and a 200-day moving average of $83.45.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,849,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AEE. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.78.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

