Lpwm LLC Purchases New Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its holdings in Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $172.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,524 shares of company stock valued at $55,530,770. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

